LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English

Budget Highlights

  • Sensex up after budget announcement
  • No TDS on bank, post office interest up to Rs 40,000
  • 12 cr farmers to get Rs 500/month directly in bank accounts
  • 26 weeks of maternity leave
  • Rs 76,800 crore allocated for welfare of SCs/STs
  • TDS threshold on rental income raised from Rs 1.8 lakh to 2.4 lakh
  • Income tax will be levied on second self-occupied house
  • India to become $5 trillion ecomony in 5 yrs
  • Allocation to North East region increased by 21% to Rs 58,166 cr
  • 1 lakh digital villages to be created in next five years
  • Mobile consumption data has risen by 50 times
  • No change in direct tax slabs
  • 27 km of highways built each day
  • Defence budget increases to Rs 3 lakh crore
  • Rs 19,000 cr for construction of rural roads
  • Gratuity limit increased from 10 lakh to 30 lakh rupees
  • Monthly pension of Rs 3000 for workers of unorganised sector
  • Rs 3 lakh cr recovered from corporate loan defaulters: FM
  • Rashtriya Kamdhenu Ayog for welfare of cows
  • 12 cr farmers to be benefited of minimum income support
  • Rs 6000 per year for farmers who own 2 hectares or less
  • India attracted $239 billion in FDI in last five years
  • Rs 60,000 crore allocated for MGNREGA
  • Contained inflation and restored fiscal balance: FM
  • Rupee slips by 9 paise to 71.17 against dollar
  • Current account deficit is likely to be 2.5%
  • 2018-19 revised fiscal deficit target at 3.4%
  • 5.4 lakh villages declared as open defecation-free
  • Rs 19,000 cr for rural roads under Gram Sadak Yojana
Powered by cricketnext logo
»
3-min read

'No Provision for Metro Ph-IV in Budget': AAP Accuses Centre for 'Step-motherly Treatment' to Delhi

The fresh accusation had come amid an apparent tussle between the Centre and the Delhi government after Kejriwal imposed a condition of 50-50 per cent operational loss sharing while giving approval to the Phase-IV of the metro network late December.

PTI

Updated:February 3, 2019, 8:21 AM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
'No Provision for Metro Ph-IV in Budget': AAP Accuses Centre for 'Step-motherly Treatment' to Delhi
File photo of Delhi deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia.
Loading...
New Delhi: The AAP dispensation Saturday accused the Centre of meting out "step-motherly treatment" to Delhi in the Budget, claiming that the Narendra Modi government has made "no provision" for the metro's Ph-IV project.

Addressing a press conference here, Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia said AAP MPs will raise this issue in the Lok Sabha and the Rajya Sabha, in what could trigger a fresh tussle between the Centre and the Arvind Kejriwal-led government.

There was no immediate reaction from the Union government.

"Lot of noise was earlier made by the ministry (Housing and Urban Affairs) about the Delhi Metro Phase-IV project, but when we saw the Budget, it was a surprise for us. The Phase-IV work, which needed funds, has been neglected in it," Sisodia alleged.

The Delhi Metro has been given a grant of Rs 414.70 crore in the Budget 2019-20 as against Rs 50 crore in the last fiscal.

Finance Minister Piyush Goyal shared the details while presenting the Interim Budget in Parliament.

According to the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) sources, the grant has been given for work on Nodia and Ghaziabad sections of the network.

"Delhi Metro Ph-IV needed budgetary provision but the Centre has forgotten to do it... Earlier they (Centre) had even said that if Delhi government wouldn't do it, the Centre itself would do it. What happened to all the claims," Sisodia asked.

The deputy chief minister also alleged that the Modi government had "meted out "stepmotherly treatment to Delhi in the Budget".

"They have done it in giving financial assistance, and now they have done it in Ph-IV too, they have forgotten about it," he claimed.

The Union government sources last month had claimed that the AAP dispensation had "stonewalled" the progress of the Delhi's Metro's Phase-IV project, leading to "substantial delay" and inconvenience to people.

The fresh accusation had come amid an apparent tussle between the Centre and the Delhi government after Kejriwal imposed a condition of 50-50 per cent operational loss sharing while giving approval to the Phase-IV of the metro network late December.

"Phase-IV is an important issue, and while going through its files, we had found shortcomings in technical and financial feasibilities.

"And, an extra Rs 10,000 crore was estimated in its cost," Sisodia told reporters, claiming that "Rs 10,000 cr was reduced" in its overall estimated cost after a Delhi government study. He alleged that the Centre runs the metro, decides the fares, and then "does 'dadagiri' (dictates terms)".

"Metro is not leisure, it is a necessity, and we have telling them to reduce fares. They did not, and it led to fall in ridership... If you keep fares, how will the common man and people at the bottom of the rung in society afford it," he said.

Sisodia said he had earlier even told the Urban Affairs secretary to hand over the operational procedures to the Delhi government.

"Hand them over to us, and we will run the Delhi Metro in profit. And, if we can't do it, then we will bear the loss fully... But, it can't be that, if its a profit, it will be shared equally, but why should Delhi only bear the burden of operational losses," he said.

Sisodia, after the approval of Phase-IV project, had said that the city government would give its share of Rs 9,707 crore towards the construction work under the project, which is estimated to cost around Rs 45,000 crore.

Among the projects chosen under the Phase-IV are Rithala-Narela (21.73 km), Janakpuri West-R K Ashram (28.92 km), Mukundpur-Maujpur (12.54 km), Inderlok-Indraprastha (12.58 km), Tughlakabad-Aerocity (20.20 km), and Lajpat Nagar-Saket G-Block (7.96 km).

Catch the Biggest Newsmakers and the Biggest Newsbreaks on CNN-News18, your favourite English TV news channel. Keep watching CNN-News18 at just 50 Paise per Month. Contact your cable /DTH operator Now!
*Rental / capacity fee of Rs.130/- as charged by cable / DTH operator may apply. **GST extra.
| Edited by: Aditya Sharma
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
  • 01 d
  • 12 h
  • 38 m
  • 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram