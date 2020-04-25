Take the pledge to vote

1-min read

No Public Gatherings in UP Till June 30, Says CM Adityanath

The directions from the Chief Minister came two days ahead of the scheduled meeting of the chief ministers with Prime Minister Narendra Modi on April 27 via video conference.

IANS

Updated:April 25, 2020, 3:46 PM IST
No Public Gatherings in UP Till June 30, Says CM Adityanath
File Photo of Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath.

Lucknow: Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Saturday made it clear that no public gatherings will be allowed in the state till June 30.

"CM Adityanath has given strict instructions to the officers that no crowd of any kind can gather by June 30. This decision has been taken with the intention of keeping the coronavirus under control," Mrityunjay Kumar, Media Advisor to Aditynath said in a tweet on Saturday.

The directions from the Chief Minister came two days ahead of the scheduled meeting of the chief ministers with Prime Minister Narendra Modi on April 27 via video conference. The issue of lockdown is to be discussed during the meeting with the Prime Minister.

Modi has already extended the nationwide lockdown till May 3 to combat the spread of COVID-19 across the country.

On Saturday, the death toll in Uttar Pradesh rose to 25 with 1,621 number of COVID-19 cases out which 247 have been cured.

