INDIA

1-MIN READ

No Quarantine for Domestic Travellers without Covid-19 Symptoms Arriving in Telangana

Hyderabad: Road leading to the historic Charminar wear as deserted look during the lockdown in wake of coronavirus pandemic, in Hyderabad, Monday, March 23, 2020. (PTI Photo) (PTI23-03-2020_000305B)

Those found symptomatic will be isolated and taken to the nearest health facility. Those having moderate or severe symptoms will be admitted to dedicated Covid-19 health facilities.

  • IANS Hyderabad
  • Last Updated: May 25, 2020, 7:51 AM IST
With domestic flights set to resume from Hyderabad Airport on Monday, Telangana government announced late Sunday that the travellers need not undergo a mandatory quarantine period of 14 days unless they are symptomatic.

Official sources said that there is no quarantine for domestic passengers arriving in Hyderabad If they have no Covid-19 symptoms. They will have to self-monitor their health for 14 days as per the guidelines of the central ministry of health and family welfare.

Domestic passengers arriving at Rajiv Gandhi International Airport, except those with Covid-19 symptoms, will be allowed to proceed without any need to follow quarantine protocol.

Sources said the same rules would also apply to people reaching the state through trains or by road.

Health minister Eatala Rajender held a telephonic review with the officials on the preparations for the domestic air passengers. The officials briefed him about the guidelines issued by the union ministry of health and family welfare.

The state government will follow the Centre's guidelines with regard to the international passengers. They will be in seven days institutional quarantine and seven days in home quarantine.

Pregnant women, people with prolonged ailments like cancer and those with bereavement in families will be directly sent to home quarantine.

However, all those in home quarantine will be under constant observation of the health staff. Those showing symptoms will be shifted to hospital.


