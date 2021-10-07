After Row, UK Scraps Quarantine Clause for Indian Travellers if Fully Vaccinated with Covishield

The UK on Thursday announced that there will be no requirement of quarantine for Indian travellers to UK if they are either fully vaccinated with Covishield or another UK-approved Covid-19 jab. The rule will come into effect from October 11.

“No quarantine for Indian travellers to UK. Fully vaccinated with Covishield or another UK-approved vaccine from 11 October. Thanks to Indian government for close cooperation over last month," British High Commissioner to India Alex Ellis tweeted.

