No Raids on TDP MP, Rs 45 Lakh in Cash Seized From Accountant in Vijayawada: CBDT

The CBDT on Wednesday said the income tax department has seized Rs 45.4 lakh "unexplained" cash after it conducted searches on a cost accountant in poll-bound Vijayawada in Andhra Pradesh as it denied taking any action against a local TDP MP.The CBDT, in a statement, also clarified that no premise of Guntur TDP MP Jayadev Galla was searched during the operation conducted on Tuesday.It stated that only the premises of accountant Gurappa Naidu were covered as part of the raid operation."An information had been received on toll-free-number that cash was kept at the residence of Gurappa Naidu which was to be used in general election. It was only at the time of recording his statement late in the night that he revealed that he was also giving services to TDP MP Jayadaev Galla in his capacity as a cost accountant.""During the course of search, cash of Rs 45.4 lakh was seized that was unexplained," the Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT) said.It added that Naidu was "a retired person who is practising freelance cost accountancy and no other premise except his residence was searched"."No premise of the MP candidate Jayadev Galla was searched," it said.The CBDT is the policy making body for the I-T Department.Galla, who is contesting the Lok Sabha polls on Telugu Desam Party (TDP) ticket, had protested the raids on Tuesday night