No Rathyatra In Bengal’s Iconic Tarapith Kali Temple Due To Covid-19

Keeping in mind the pandemic situation prevalent in the country, the authorities at the Tarapith Kali temple in West Bengal’s Birbhum district have made a decision to not take out the chariot this year on the upcoming festival of rathyatra. On the auspicious occasion of rathyatra, big temples all over the country partake in the festivities by taking out huge chariot processions of the resident deities. Tarapith is no exception to this.

However this year, the annual tradition of decorating a chariot with the idol of the Mother Goddess in it will not be carried out, say the organisers. The president of the Temple Committee Taramoy Mukherjee said, “The temple committee has taken this decision keeping the Covid-19 situation in mind. Although cases have come down significantly, the situation is far from being within control. We have made this decision to prevent any further spread of the virus.”

Mukherjee added that although there will be no festive processions this year, the ceremonial worship of the goddess will be performed.

Every year, devotees from around the country visit the sacred Tarapith temple during rathyatra. The chariot carrying the goddess is taken out on a round of the whole of Tarapith, in front of a crowd of thousands. This year the temple committee has put out an advertisement declaring that all rath and ulta-rath (reverse rathyatra) festivities will be put on hold owing to the Covid-19 situation.

Last year too, the festivities were not performed at Tarapith due to the coronavirus outbreak.

