'No Reason to Panic': After Meeting PM Modi, Coal Min Says 'Govt in Process to Replenish Stock'

Amid the reports of the coal crisis which could lead to power cuts across the country, Union Power Minister RK Singh and Union Coal Minister Pralhad Joshi on Tuesday met Prime Minister Narendra Modi and discussed ways to increase transportation of coal. As per sources, the government is looking to utilise large imported coal-based power plants to meet the electricity demand.

Power Secretary Alok Kumar and Coal Secretary AK Jain also made a presentation to PM Modi on availability of coal and power in the country, according to CNBC-TV18 sources. Coal India’s inventory stood at over 90 mt at the end of financial year-21 and power plants mismanaged inventory at stations since April this year, the sources added.

Meanwhile, Joshi assured that the government is in process to replenish the coal stock and asked people not to panic. “There was a shortage of coal that was due to international pricing and heavy rains. That is why imported coal plants were shut for about 20 days. But now the rain has receded. We have supplied coal and we are in the process of replenishing the stock. So the coal stocks have increased. There is no reason to panic," he said.

This comes a day after both Singh and Joshi met Union Home Minister Amit Shah during a high-level meeting along with officials of National Thermal Power Corporation Limited (NTPC) at the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) office in Delhi to discuss the coal issue.

Several states have warned of a power outage in the wake of a severe coal shortage, but the coal ministry has asserted that sufficient dry fuel is available in the country to meet the demand of electricity generating plants and has dismissed as “entirely misplaced" any fear of disruption in power supply.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Telegram.