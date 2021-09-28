‘No Reason To Panic’, Say Doctors on Rising Viral Fever Cases in WB’s Birbhum

A few days ahead of the Durga Puja, children in Birbhum district of West Bengal are falling prey to viral fever. The cases of viral fever have been increasing in most parts of the district for several days now. Hundreds of children of the district have been receiving treatment at Suri Super Specialty Hospital and Bolpur Super Specialty Hospital. The authorities in the district are concerned over the rising cases of viral fever amid the speculations of a third wave of Covid-19.

Dr Deeptendu Dutt, a pediatrician at Bolpur Super Specialty Hospital, said, “Hundreds of children have been admitted in the hospital, but there is no reason to panic. Many children are being admitted with fever and cough, but they are recovering and going back home. The disease occurs every year before Puja season. However, this year, the cases of viral fever have been reported a little earlier and the number is two to three times higher than last year."

Commenting upon the worries of parents over the speculations of the third wave of coronavirus and its impact on children, Dr Dutt said, “I don’t think there’s any reason to panic. It is just a common cold and cough. Get treatment at home and visit the hospital if necessary.”

Himadri Ari, Chief Health Officer of Birbhum District said, “A lot of children are admitted in hospitals due to viral fever. All these children have fever, cold and cough. Some of them are having difficulty in breathing."

The Chief Health Officer of the district has also advised people to stay away from any member of the family who displays symptoms of viral fever or is suffering from cough and cold. He also advised people to follow all the Covid-19 guidelines. He urged people to use face masks, sanitizers and to follow social distancing.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here