‘No Reasons Can Justify Terrorism; Absolute Evil’: UN Secy General Guterres Pays Tributes to 26/11 Terror Victims

UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres on Wednesday paid tributes to the victims of the 26/11 terror attacks at the Taj Mahal Palace hotel in Mumbai on the first day of his three-day visit to India. Accompanied by Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and Deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis, Guterres placed a foral wreath at the 26/11 attacks memorial in the hotel.

“Terrorism is absolute evil. No reasons, pretext, causes, grievances can justify terrorism. It has no room in today’s world. I feel deeply moved to be here where one of the most barbaric terrorist acts in history took place where 166 people lost their lives,” Guterres said in his address after paying respects at the memorial.

United Nations Secretary-General António Guterres with Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde and Deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis in Mumbai. They paid tribute to the people who lost their lives in the 26/11 Mumbai terror attack, at the Memorial museum for 26/11 victims at Taj Hotel today. pic.twitter.com/3KgaBstzIs — ANI (@ANI) October 19, 2022

Devika Rotawan, 26/11 Mumbai attack survivor eyewitness, interacted with Guterres on Wednesday. “I told him I was injured at Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus & identified Ajmal Kasab in the court. I also told him I want to study & become an officer, end terrorism,” Rotawan said.

It is the UN chief’s first visit to India since his second term in office commenced in January. He had earlier visited the country in October 2018 during his first term at the top office.

Guterres landed in Mumbai on Wednesday shortly after midnight via a commercial flight from London. He was greeted by senior Maharashtra government officials on arrival.

He later drove to the Taj Mahal Palace hotel in south Mumbai, where he paid tributes to the victims of the 26/11 terror attacks. The Taj Mahal Palace hotel was one of the targets of the horrific 26/11 terror attacks in 2008.

