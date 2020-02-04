No Record of Savarkar's Mercy Petitions with Andaman Administration, Says Culture Minister
Replying to a query in the Parliament, Union Culture Minister Prahlad Patel said no record of Savarkar's mercy petition was available with the Andaman and Nicobar administration.
File photo of Union minister Prahlad Singh Patel.
New Delhi: The Culture Ministry on Tuesday informed Parliament that the mercy petitions by VD Savarkar to the British are not displayed at the Cellular Jail Museum at Andaman and Nicobar as there is no record of them available with the Department of Art and Culture there.
Replying to a query on the display of the petitions by the Hindu nationalist leader, Union Culture Minister Prahlad Patel said no such record was available with the Andaman and Nicobar administration.
"As per the information received from Andaman & Nicobar (Directorate of Art and Culture), such mercy petitions are not displayed at Cellular Jail since no record is available with the Department of Art and Culture, Andaman & Nicobar Administration," he said.
