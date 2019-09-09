Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » India
2-min read

'No Regrets': Former CAG Vinod Rai Ends Silence on 2G Acquittals, Defends Rs 1.76 Lakh Crore Loss Figure

Nine months after the acquittal of A Raja and others, former CAG Vinod Rai said the 2G loss figure he arrived at was “recovered in 3G spectrum allocation”.

Bhupendra Chaubey | CNN-News18bhupendrachaube

Updated:September 9, 2019, 12:01 PM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
'No Regrets': Former CAG Vinod Rai Ends Silence on 2G Acquittals, Defends Rs 1.76 Lakh Crore Loss Figure
File photo of former CAG Vinod Rai.
Loading...

New Delhi: In his first reaction since DMK leader A Raja and others were acquitted in the 2G scam last year, former CAG Vinod Rai has said he doesn’t have any regrets about the investigation he carried out into the spectrum scam allocation.

A CBI court had not only acquitted the accused on December 21 last year, but also dealt a body blow to CAG and CBI’s estimation of huge loss in the grant of 2G licences. The court had held that some people "artfully" arranged few selected facts and created a scam "when there was none".

The Comptroller and Auditor General (CAG), in its report that created an uproar when the Manmohan Singh government was in power, had estimated that the 2G scam had caused an astronomical loss of Rs 1.76 lakh crore to the state exchequer.

The CBI had alleged in its charge sheet that there was a loss of Rs 30,984 crore to the exchequer in allocation of licences for 2G spectrum, which were scrapped by the Supreme Court on February 2, 2012.

Special CBI Judge OP Saini, however, observed that due to various "actions and inactions" of the government officials concerned of the Department of Telecom (DoT), a huge scam was seen by everyone “where there was none”.

Ending his silence nine months later, Vinod Rai has defended the loss figured arrived at during his investigation, saying the amount was “recovered in 3G spectrum allocation”.

Speaking to CNN-News18, Rai added that the CBI investigation was “totally different from the CAG” assessment of the loss.

“There is no question of any regret about my CAG probe in the spectrum allocation. Our job was simply to audit on the basis of government documents that were available… The loss we calculated on the basis of the 2G allocation was proved to be correct as that was the amount recovered when 3G spectrum was allocated,” he said.

Asked about the acquittal of A Raja and other accused, Rai maintained he “didn’t feel sad” about the verdict.

“The CBI court went by the investigation done by the CBI, which in the words of the court was poor,” he added.

Speaking about the internal turf war in the CBI that unfolded between former director Alok Verma and former special director Rakesh Asthana this year, Rai said, “There is urgent need to scrutinise at CVC level on who all are coming in at top positions in the CBI. It’s clear that in the case of Verma and Asthana, proper investigation wasn’t done.”

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
| Edited by: Nitya Thirumalai
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram