No Relaxation in Corona Curfew till May 31, Reopening Only After June 1: Madhya Pradesh CM

A day after covid-19 cases slumped below 6,000 in Madhya Pradesh after nearly five weeks, Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Wednesday said the ‘Corona Curfew’ restrictions would not be relaxed till May 31, adding that unlock will be possible only after June 1.

Addressing a covid-19 review meeting in Ujjain, Chouhan set targets for block and gram panchayat crisis management committees to ensure that the states are covid-19 are free by May 31. “We can handle one odd case, but broadly we should try to contain the virus spread by May 31," he said.

There wouldn’t be any relaxation in the ‘janata curfew’ till month-end, nor will there be extensions in restrictions, the chief minister said citing constraints in agriculture and other sectors. “Activities can’t be stalled indefinitely as we have to carry on with life, he added.

Over 52 districts are under covid-19 curfew for different durations between May 24 and May 31.

The state government’s 15-day ‘Kill Corona’ campaign, which focuses on prevention, testing and treatment facilities, will continue in full rigour, especially in rural areas even in June. The chief minister warned of the virus spread in rural areas. After failing to identify the symptoms, villagers are availing treatment from local untrained or semi-trained physicians leading them to land up in city hospitals in critical or worsened conditions, he said.

He also said the state would not halt covid testing despite the decrease in infection cases. “We have reached 73,000 daily tests in the state, which is ten times more than the daily positive cases and we will continue to do so. If required, mobile vans will be sent to take random samples in public places," he instructed officers.

Marriages and other functions could be allowed in June, Chouhan hinted while urging citizen to delay the events until then.

However, he requested citizens not to take the situation lightly and follow advice and regulations post the June relaxations.

Madhya Pradesh has seen a drop in covid cases, with the state reporting 5,412 on Tuesday and 70 deaths, taking its tally to 7,42,718 and toll to 7,139. The state has 6,52,612 recovered cases and 82,967 active cases.

573 black fungus cases

Madhya Pradesh has reported 573 black fungus infection cases, said Chief Minister Chouhan adding that the state will receive the anti-fungal injections allocated by the Centre by tomorrow. The injections, which the CM said will be rationally distributed among the districts, comes as the state reels under the growing number of fungal infections cases in the last week.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here