No Relaxation, Tamil Nadu to be in Complete Lockdown Till May 3 to Check Virus Spread

Chennai: The Edappadi Palaniswami-led Tamil Nadu government decided on Monday to continue complete lockdown with prohibitory orders and all other curbs in place till May 3 in view of the coronavirus pandemic.

In a press release, the chief minister said there is a need to intensify containment measures to check the spread of coronavirus.

"We have examined the expert committee's recommendations. Necessary action will be taken accordingly if the infection declines. There is a need to intensify containment measures to check the spread of the virus," he said.

Tamil Nadu ranks among the country’s most-impacted states by COVID-19 and extensive quarantine measures have been adopted in several areas across districts.

At the last count, it had a total of 1,477 positive cases and 16 deaths due to the virus.

Many of the cases were related to the Tablighi Jamaat event that was held in March in New Delhi and has turned out to be major hotspot for the spread of the virus in the country.

After a dip in the number of positive cases for a week, the state recorded 105 fresh cases on Sunday. Of these, 50 patients were from Chennai.

Senior officials privy to the crucial meeting held on Monday said 27 districts continue to remain as virus hotspots and relaxation of restriction may have an adverse effect on the government’s efforts to contain the spread of virus.

