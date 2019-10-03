No Relief for P Chidambaram as Court Extends Former FM's Judicial Custody Till October 17
Chidambaram was arrested on August 21 after the CBI registered an FIR on May 15, 2017, alleging irregularities in the FIPB clearance granted to the INX Media group.
Former finance minister P Chidambaram being taken to Tihar jail from Rouse Avenue Court, in New Delhi.
New Delhi: The judicial custody of former finance minister P Chidambaram, who is in jail since September 5 in connection with the INX Media case, was extended by two weeks to October 17.
On Thursday, the former minister had moved the Supreme Court seeking bail in the case. The matter was brought before the top court just a few days after the Delhi High Court denied him bail on the grounds that he might influence witnesses.
Chidambaram was arrested on August 21 after the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) registered an FIR on May 15, 2017, alleging irregularities in the FIPB clearance granted to the INX Media group for receiving overseas funds of Rs 305 crore in 2007 during his tenure as the finance minister.
Thereafter, the ED lodged a money laundering case in this regard in 2017. The CBI has opposed his bail petition as it described the alleged crime as the "gravest case of economic offences".
The Congress, however, termed the former Union minister’s arrest a “political witch-hunt”, with several party leaders — interim chief Sonia Gandhi, former prime minister Manmohan Singh and senior colleagues like Ghulam Nabi Azad and Ahmed Patel — paying him a visit in jail.
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Also Watch
-
What Does RBI Putting PMC Bank Under ‘Directions’ Mean? | Crux+
-
Monday 30 September , 2019
Are E-Ciggarettes Toxic Enough To Invite A Blanket Ban? | Crux+
-
Monday 30 September , 2019
Why is U.S President Donald Trump Facing Impeachment? | Crux+
-
Monday 30 September , 2019
Will The Rise In Onion Prices Affect The Outcome Of Upcoming State Polls? | Crux+
-
Monday 30 September , 2019
Howdy, Modi : What did Modi and Trump Gain from the Houston Event? | Crux+
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Husband Shows up for 'Maternity Photoshoot' After Pregnant Wife Advised Bed Rest
- Chocolate Dosa Topped With Dry Fruits Has Left a Bad Taste Among Desi Foodies
- Microsoft is Now an Android Phone Maker, And Thus it Has a Future in Smartphones
- 'Hands Up!': Bird Put Behind Bars for 'Participating' in Shoplifting in Netherlands
- Will Google Have to Pay £750 to Each Apple iPhone User For Unlawful Tracking?