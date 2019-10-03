Take the pledge to vote

News18 » India
1-min read

No Relief for P Chidambaram as Court Extends Former FM's Judicial Custody Till October 17

Chidambaram was arrested on August 21 after the CBI registered an FIR on May 15, 2017, alleging irregularities in the FIPB clearance granted to the INX Media group.

News18.com

Updated:October 3, 2019, 3:52 PM IST
No Relief for P Chidambaram as Court Extends Former FM's Judicial Custody Till October 17
Former finance minister P Chidambaram being taken to Tihar jail from Rouse Avenue Court, in New Delhi.

New Delhi: The judicial custody of former finance minister P Chidambaram, who is in jail since September 5 in connection with the INX Media case, was extended by two weeks to October 17.

On Thursday, the former minister had moved the Supreme Court seeking bail in the case. The matter was brought before the top court just a few days after the Delhi High Court denied him bail on the grounds that he might influence witnesses.

Chidambaram was arrested on August 21 after the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) registered an FIR on May 15, 2017, alleging irregularities in the FIPB clearance granted to the INX Media group for receiving overseas funds of Rs 305 crore in 2007 during his tenure as the finance minister.

Thereafter, the ED lodged a money laundering case in this regard in 2017. The CBI has opposed his bail petition as it described the alleged crime as the "gravest case of economic offences".

The Congress, however, termed the former Union minister’s arrest a “political witch-hunt”, with several party leaders — interim chief Sonia Gandhi, former prime minister Manmohan Singh and senior colleagues like Ghulam Nabi Azad and Ahmed Patel — paying him a visit in jail.

