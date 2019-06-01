Take the pledge to vote

No Relief for Delhiites as Heat Wave Spell to Continue in Capital

The national capital Friday sweltered under the hottest day of the season, with the mercury rising to 47 degrees Celsius in some areas.

PTI

Updated:June 1, 2019, 11:45 AM IST
No Relief for Delhiites as Heat Wave Spell to Continue in Capital
Representational Image | Source: AP
New Delhi: A day after the national capital sweltered under the hottest day of the season, mercury fell by a notch on Saturday morning. The city recorded a minimum temperature of 27.6 degrees Celsius, a day after parts it registered a high of 47 degrees Celsius.

The maximum temperature later in the day is expected to hover around 45 degrees Celsius, according to the MeT Department. The relative humidity in the morning was 48 per cent. The weatherman has forecast heat wave spell later in the day and in the next few days.

The national capital on Friday sweltered under the hottest day of the season, with the mercury rising to 47 degrees Celsius in some areas. The weather stations at Ayanagar and Palam recorded 46 and 46.2 degrees Celsius respectively.

Private agency Skymet Weather showed the maximum temperature touched the 47-degree mark in the diplomatic enclave of Chanakyapuri. The maximum temperature was 44.8 at Safdarjung observatory, which is considered the official recording for the city. The minimum temperature on Friday was recorded at 28.4 degrees Celsius.

