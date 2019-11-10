No Relief for Delhiites as Petrol Prices Soar Above Rs 73/litre for Third Consecutive Day

New Delhi: With a rise of 45 paise per litre, petrol prices in Delhi remained above Rs 73 per litre for the third consecutive day on Sunday. Diesel prices however, remained unchanged.

Petrol price rose by 20 paise/litre in Mumbai, Kolkata and Delhi on Sunday, and by 21 paise/litre in Chennai.

As per the Indian Oil website, the new petrol rates were -- Rs 73.05/litre, 75.76/litre, Rs 78.72/litre and Rs 75.92/litre in Delhi, Kolkata, Mumbai and Chennai respectively. Diesel continued to sell at Rs 65.91/litre, Rs 68.32/litre, Rs 69.13/litre and Rs 69.67/litre in Delhi, Kolkata, Mumbai and Chennai respectively.

