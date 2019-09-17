Take the pledge to vote

1-min read

No Relief for IPS Officer Rajeev Kumar from Sessions Court in Saradha Chitfund Case

Barasat Sessions judge S Rashidi said it has no jurisdiction in the matter as the multi-crore chitfund scam case was registered at Alipore district court.

PTI

Updated:September 17, 2019, 9:57 PM IST
File photo of Rajeev Kumar.
File photo of Rajeev Kumar.
Kolkata: Former Kolkata Police commissioner Rajeev Kumar on Tuesday failed to get relief from the Barasat District and Sessions Court on his anticipatory bail plea in the Saradha chitfund case.

Barasat Sessions judge S Rashidi said it has no jurisdiction in the matter as the multi-crore chitfund scam case was registered at Alipore district court. While the Barasat court is in North 24 Parganas district, the Alipore court is in adjacent South 24 Parganas district.

Kumar had moved the Barasat court seeking anticipatory bail in connection with a CBI notice served on him to appear before it for assisting it in the case.

