No Relief for Privately Owned CNG Vehicles Under Odd-Even Scheme, Women to be Exempted: Kejriwal

New Delhi: Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Saturday announced that no relief would be extended to privately owned CNG vehicles under the odd-even scheme though women would be exempted from the scheme.

The odd-even road rationing scheme will come into effect in Delhi from November 4-15 as the government looks to measures to combat high-level of air pollution caused due to stubble burning in neighbouring states during winters.

During the 12-day scheme, vehicles will ply alternately on odd and even dates as per their registration numbers. In the previous two experiments in January and April in 2016, a fine of Rs 2,000 was imposed on the violators of the rule.

In the past, two-wheelers and female commuters were exempted from the rule.

According to the graded response action plan (GRAP) devised by the Central Pollution Control Board, the odd-even scheme for private vehicles is implemented when the pollution level at 'severe plus' category persists for 48 hours or more.

The air pollution level in Delhi remains low in 11 months of a year but picks up in November due to stubble (parali) burning in the neighbouring states. Dense cloud of smoke covers Delhi, which becomes a gas chamber, Kejriwal had said.

The scheme had met with some opposition and the Central Pollution Control Board had told the National Green Tribunal in 2016 that there is no data to suggest that odd-even scheme has any impact on decrease in vehicular pollution and the fluctuations in PM10 and PM2.5 is due to weather and change in wind patterns.

