No Relief For Vijay Mallya as Bombay HC Refuses to Grant Stay on Proceedings for Seizure of Assets
A division bench of Justices Akil Kureshi and S J Kathawalla dismissed an application filed by the fugitive liquor baron last month, seeking a stay on the proceedings before the special court hearing cases pertaining to the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA).
File photo of liquor baron Vijay Mallya.
Mumbai: The Bombay High Court Thursday refused to grant stay on proceedings before a special court on confiscation of properties of embattled liquor tycoon Vijay Mallya.
Mallya, in his application, sought for a stay on the proceedings, or that any decision or order passed by the lower court during the proceedings shall be subject to the final decision on his another petition challenging the validity of the Fugitive Economic Offenders Act.
The court, however, said it did not find any reason to grant the relief sought by Mallya.
On January 5 this year, the special PMLA court here declared Mallya a fugitive economic offender.
The court then started proceedings for confiscation of his properties.
Mallya approached the high court against the order and also challenged the constitutional validity of the Fugitive Economic Offenders Act. This petition is pending hearing in the high court.
Mallya, who is currently in the UK, has been charged by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) of defaulting on bank loans to the tune of Rs 9,000 crore.
