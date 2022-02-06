CHANGE LANGUAGE
No Relief from Cold in Parts of Rajasthan, Karauli Records 2.8 Deg C

The department has forecast foggy conditions in some parts of the state for the next 24 hours. (File photo/AP)

The department has forecast foggy conditions in some parts of the state for the next 24 hours. (File photo/AP)

The state capital Jaipur recorded a low of 9.6 degrees Celsius.

Cold conditions prevailed in parts of Rajasthan, where Karauli recorded a minimum temperature of 2.8 degrees Celsius, the Meteorological Department said on Sunday. The minimum temperature in Chittorgarh on Saturday night was 4.3 degrees Celsius, in Alwar 5 degrees C, in Bhilwara 5.2 degrees C, in Churu 6 degrees C, in Sawai Madhopur 6.2 degrees C, Dabok (6.6 degrees C in Udaipur, 7.8 degrees C in Vanasthali) and 7.9 degrees Celsius in Pilani, the department said.

Other places recorded the minimum temperature between 8 degrees Celsius and 12.3 degrees Celsius during the period. The state capital Jaipur recorded a low of 9.6 degrees Celsius. In the last 24 hours, the maximum temperature was recorded in the range of 18.6 degree Celsius to 28.8 degree Celsius at most places of the state. The department has forecast foggy conditions in some parts of the state for the next 24 hours.

first published:February 06, 2022, 18:17 IST