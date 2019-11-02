No Relief From Pollution For Delhi Till November 7-8 as Wind Direction Remains Same, Says IMD

New Delhi: Delhi will not get relief from the continuing air pollution, that has enveloped the city in thick smog, until November 7-8, IMD officials.

Although there was a slight increase in wind speed on Saturday, the IMD official said that the winds have largely been "negligible". "The wind direction is slated to change from November 6 and at that point of time there could be some rainfall as well. The city will see some improvement at the time," he said.

The weather department has also said that on November 4, the wind movement will speed up to 10 to 20 km per hour.

On Saturday, the air quality in Delhi remained in the 'severe' category as the city’s overall Air Quality Index (AQI) stood at 407. This was still an improvement from the previous day which registered AQI at over 500 across several parts of Delhi prompting the Supreme Court-appointed Environment Pollutional (Prevention and Control) Authority (EPCA) to declare a public health emergency.

Pointing out that Delhi had become a gas chamber, Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal announced that schools in the capital will be close until November 5.

A key reason in the spike in air pollution, that turned the capital's already bad air into the present public health emergency, was the rise in incidence of stubble burning in adjacent states, officials said.

