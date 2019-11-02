No Relief From Pollution For Delhi Till November 7-8 as Wind Direction Remains Same, Says IMD
Despite there being a slight increase in wind speed on Saturday, an IMD official said that the winds have largely been 'negligible'.
Representative Image (Photo: PTI)
New Delhi: Delhi will not get relief from the continuing air pollution, that has enveloped the city in thick smog, until November 7-8, IMD officials.
Although there was a slight increase in wind speed on Saturday, the IMD official said that the winds have largely been "negligible". "The wind direction is slated to change from November 6 and at that point of time there could be some rainfall as well. The city will see some improvement at the time," he said.
The weather department has also said that on November 4, the wind movement will speed up to 10 to 20 km per hour.
On Saturday, the air quality in Delhi remained in the 'severe' category as the city’s overall Air Quality Index (AQI) stood at 407. This was still an improvement from the previous day which registered AQI at over 500 across several parts of Delhi prompting the Supreme Court-appointed Environment Pollutional (Prevention and Control) Authority (EPCA) to declare a public health emergency.
Pointing out that Delhi had become a gas chamber, Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal announced that schools in the capital will be close until November 5.
A key reason in the spike in air pollution, that turned the capital's already bad air into the present public health emergency, was the rise in incidence of stubble burning in adjacent states, officials said.
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Also Watch
-
What Does RBI Putting PMC Bank Under ‘Directions’ Mean? | Crux+
-
Monday 30 September , 2019
Are E-Ciggarettes Toxic Enough To Invite A Blanket Ban? | Crux+
-
Monday 30 September , 2019
Why is U.S President Donald Trump Facing Impeachment? | Crux+
-
Monday 30 September , 2019
Will The Rise In Onion Prices Affect The Outcome Of Upcoming State Polls? | Crux+
-
Monday 30 September , 2019
Howdy, Modi : What did Modi and Trump Gain from the Houston Event? | Crux+
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Female Razor Brand Urges Women to Join 'Movember' to Raise Awareness about Men's Health
- This Woman Dressed up in Trash Bags to Look Like Game of Thrones Season 8, Twitter Was Impressed
- WhatsApp for Android Gets Fingerprint Lock: Here's How to Enable it
- What is Driving Fiat Chrysler and Peugeot Merger Talks - Explained
- Hyundai Santro Receives Only Two Star Safety Rating from Global NCAP: Watch Video