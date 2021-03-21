Bengaluru has seen a 400 per cent rise in coronavirus cases in the last 20 days with the tech capital breaching the 1000-case mark on Friday. Out of the total 1,798 cases registered in Karnataka on Saturday, 1,186 infection cases were reported from Bengaluru Urban alone.

Bengaluru Urban district also topped the list of positive cases, with a total of 4,16,633, followed by Mysuru 54,741 and Ballari 39,473. Among discharges too, Bengaluru Urban was on top with 4,03,040, followed by Mysuru 53,401 and Ballari 38,751.

Experts tracking covid-19 data said Bengaluru is likely to see 4,000 to 6,000 new cases by March 26, reports TOI.

While the state government has not officially declared a second wave, city civic body, Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) on Friday said it will send a proposal seeking restrictions due to rise in case. The BBMP Commissioner Manjunath Prasad said recommendations such as restricting occupation capacity in theatres by 50 per cent, a limit on the number of guests at weddings and shutdown of common areas of residential buildings will be sought.

While the BBMP is yet to write to the government, theatre owners expressed disappointment in response to the proposed curbs. Following Prasad’s statements, Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa in a tweet clarified that no such proposal was tabled before the government.