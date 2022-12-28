No Religious Event Should be Held in District Court Premises by Advocates, Bar Associations: Telangana HC

Salil Tiwari

The Telangana High Court recently issued a new circular directing that no religious functions should be organised in the district judiciary in the state, either by advocates or by bar associations. The court cited circulars issued in 1987 and then again, most recently, in 2020 while passing the order.

According to the circular issued by the registrar general of the high court, it has been noted that religious functions and ceremonies were being organised in the court premises of the district judiciary. The circular stated that it was in the knowledge of advocates and judicial officers that holding such events was prohibited.

“You are aware that the high court in the references cited issued circular instructions instructing all the judicial officers in the state not to use the court premises for religious functions/religious ceremonies and the functions organised by the courts should be avoided,” the circular read.

Having considered the present scenario, therefore, the HC viewed the matter seriously and reiterated instructions mentioned in the circulars issued earlier.

The HC directed all the unit heads in the state to see to it that no religious events were organised by the courts, or held in court premises by advocates or bar associations and others in future.

Further, the court further directed all unit heads to instruct judicial officers to follow the instructions. “Any deviation in this regard will be viewed seriously,” the circular read.

