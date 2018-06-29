English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
No Request from Rahul Gandhi for Kailash Mansarovar Yatra, Says Govt
Rahul Gandhi had expressed his desire to go for the Kailash Mansarovar Yatra after the Karnataka Assembly elections,
Congress president Rahul Gandhi. (File photo/Reuters)
New Delhi: No request has been received from Congress president Rahul Gandhi to undertake this year’s Kailash Mansarovar Yatra, the External Affairs Ministry has said.
"We have not received any formal request for his visit to the Tibetan Autonomous Region of the People's Republic of China," External Affairs Ministry spokesperson Raveesh Kumar said in response to a question at a media briefing.
His response came after media reports quoted Congress sources as saying that Gandhi, who had expressed his desire to go for the Kailash Mansarovar Yatra after the Karnataka Assembly elections, had not received a response to his request for special permission from the External Affairs Ministry.
Explaining the procedure for undertaking the annual pilgrimage, Kumar said there are primarily two ways. "The first is through the MEA organised route, which is a very transparent route. You have to register yourself on the (MEA) website. And through a transparent draw, which is conducted in front of the media, the names of the people who could undertake the yatra are selected and made public there and then."
Kumar said Gandhi's name was not registered as an applicant to undertake this Yatra. "The second route is the private route where you have to go through a private travel agency to undertake this Yatra," he said.
"And in that case, some intimation could come to us, but even in that regard we have not received anything."
According to an MEA press release dated February 21, the last date for registration was March 23.
However, Gandhi had announced his desire to undertake the pilgrimage on April 29 at the Jan Akrosh rally at the Ramlila Maidan here.
This year, the yatra is scheduled from June 8 to September 8 through two routes, according to MEA.
Pointed out that Gandhi had applied for special permission, which is normally granted to MPs, Kumar maintained that no such request was received.
Also Watch
"We have not received any formal request for his visit to the Tibetan Autonomous Region of the People's Republic of China," External Affairs Ministry spokesperson Raveesh Kumar said in response to a question at a media briefing.
His response came after media reports quoted Congress sources as saying that Gandhi, who had expressed his desire to go for the Kailash Mansarovar Yatra after the Karnataka Assembly elections, had not received a response to his request for special permission from the External Affairs Ministry.
Explaining the procedure for undertaking the annual pilgrimage, Kumar said there are primarily two ways. "The first is through the MEA organised route, which is a very transparent route. You have to register yourself on the (MEA) website. And through a transparent draw, which is conducted in front of the media, the names of the people who could undertake the yatra are selected and made public there and then."
Kumar said Gandhi's name was not registered as an applicant to undertake this Yatra. "The second route is the private route where you have to go through a private travel agency to undertake this Yatra," he said.
"And in that case, some intimation could come to us, but even in that regard we have not received anything."
According to an MEA press release dated February 21, the last date for registration was March 23.
However, Gandhi had announced his desire to undertake the pilgrimage on April 29 at the Jan Akrosh rally at the Ramlila Maidan here.
This year, the yatra is scheduled from June 8 to September 8 through two routes, according to MEA.
Pointed out that Gandhi had applied for special permission, which is normally granted to MPs, Kumar maintained that no such request was received.
Also Watch
| Edited by: Naqshib Nisar
-
One Year of GST: 10 Things That Shaped The New Tax
-
Thursday 28 June , 2018
Blind Fan Experiences the Thrill of FIFA WC 2018
-
Thursday 28 June , 2018
Watch: Nikki Haley Makes Langar and Visits Touristy Places in Delhi
-
Wednesday 27 June , 2018
Centre To Replace UGC With Higher Education Commission Allowing More Autonomy For Institutes
-
Tuesday 26 June , 2018
Is Judiciary the Keeper of India’s Environmental Woes?
One Year of GST: 10 Things That Shaped The New Tax
Thursday 28 June , 2018 Blind Fan Experiences the Thrill of FIFA WC 2018
Thursday 28 June , 2018 Watch: Nikki Haley Makes Langar and Visits Touristy Places in Delhi
Wednesday 27 June , 2018 Centre To Replace UGC With Higher Education Commission Allowing More Autonomy For Institutes
Tuesday 26 June , 2018 Is Judiciary the Keeper of India’s Environmental Woes?
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Samsung Galaxy Note 9 Has Been Reviewed Before Its Launch And Here is How it Will be
- FIFA World Cup 2018: Batshuayi's Celebratory Kick Comes Back to Bite Him
- Priyanka and Nick Jonas Leave India Hand in Hand; Watch Video
- Our Favourite Pakistani TV Reporter Chand Nawab is Back...And He Still Can't Finish His Damn Line
- Salman Khan to Reunite With Sanjay Leela Bhansali After 11 Years For Inshallah?