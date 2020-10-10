No Reservation for OBCs in National Law Universities, Says DMK Leader TR Baalu

Senior DMK leader T.R. Baalu on Saturday said there was no reservation for other backward classes (OBC) in the admission in the National Law Universities (NLU) for the academic year 2020-21.

In a letter to Union Minister for Education Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank, the DMK leader said there was a blatant and deliberate violation of the OBC Reservation Policy in NLUs.

According to Baalu, the Central Educational Institutions (Reservations in Admissions) Act, 2006 and UGC (University Grants Commission) guidelines mandate the Universities to implement 27 per cent reservation for OBCs both in admissions and in recruitment.

But, in NLUs, it has been totally ignored despite instructions to the Vice Chancellors to comply with the guidelines, said Baalu.

Baalu said out of 120 seats in BA-LLB course in NLU, Bengaluru, 93 seats are in the General Category while 18 and nine are for Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes.

"There is total denial of reservation for OBC candidates," Baalu said.

Baalu said the NLU, Delhi reservation for OBCs is only 22 per cent instead of 27 per cent.

The DMK leader requested Nishank's personal intervention and directed the UGC and Vice Chancellors of NLUs to implement 27 per cent reservation to OBC students for the all India seats as well as the State prescribed domicile reservation for admission in this academic year 2020-21.