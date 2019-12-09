Take the pledge to vote

1-min read

No Reservation for Poor Minority Students in Minority Educational Institutions, Says Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi

Students belonging to economically weaker sections with income eligibility criteria ranging from Rs one lakh to Rs 2.5 lakh per annum depending on schemes are eligible, he said during Question Hour.

PTI

Updated:December 9, 2019, 6:20 PM IST
No Reservation for Poor Minority Students in Minority Educational Institutions, Says Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi
File photo of Minority Affairs minister Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi. (PTI)

New Delhi: There is no provision for reservation for poor students of minority communities in minority educational institutions but there are schemes to educationally empower them, Union Minorities Affairs Minister Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi said in Rajya Sabha on Monday.

Students belonging to economically weaker sections with income eligibility criteria ranging from Rs one lakh to Rs 2.5 lakh per annum depending on schemes are eligible, he said during Question Hour.

"There is no provision for reservation for poor students of minority communities in minority educational institutes.

However, Ministry of Minority Affairs implements different schemes which facilitate education of students including those from economically weaker sections belonging to six centrally notified minority communities, namely Buddhists, Christians, Jains, Muslims, Sikhs and Zoroastrians (Parsis)," Naqvi said.

He said there are schemes including three centrally funded scholarship schemes of Pre-matric Scholarship, Post-matric Scholarship and Merit-cum-Means based Scholarship for which students belonging to families having income levels upto Rs one lakh to Rs 2.5 lakh per annum are eligible.

He said in the last 5 years, 3.20 crore scholarships have been awarded of which more than 60 per cent are girls and added funds to the tune of Rs 8916.31 crore were released.

Other schemes, he said, include Maulana Azad National Fellowship and Padho Pardesh besides Maulana Azad Education Foundation (MAEF) which provides Grant-in-Aid for basic educational infrastructure and facilities in areas of concentration of educationally backward minorities which do not have adequate provisions.

He said the government is taking all possible steps to educationally empower poor minorities without appeasement and focusing on development with dignity and without discrimination.

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

