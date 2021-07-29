No Respite for Binoy Mishra in Coal & Cattle Smuggling Case, CBI to Slap New Notices

The troubles escalated for businessman Binoy Mishra on Wednesday after Calcutta High Court’s verdict on his alleged involvement in coal and cattle smuggling scam.

The CBI is not obstructed in the investigation this time, the high court said, as CBI officials got a certified copy of the verdict delivered by Justice Tirthankar Ghosh.

Members from the CBI’s legal team were also present at the hearing where it was decided that Mishra will be given a new notice for appearance. Mishra, who is currently hiding in an island in Mexico, has been issued multiple notices for questioning in the past but he ignored the notices every time.

He finally approached the Calcutta High Court towards the end of March, just before the assembly elections, and filed a petition for dismissal of the FIR by the CBI. In that case, the high court on Wednesday directed the CBI to conduct a similar investigation. Consequently, the CBI started the process of giving notice to Mishra. Meanwhile, Mishra’s parents were also notified for the fourth time by the CBI.

They were scheduled to arrive at the Nizam’s Palace on Wednesday but did not come. They were given another notice on Thursday morning and summoned next week. Mishra’s brother Bikash and Ashok Mishra were arrested earlier in the coal smuggling case and were later released on conditional bail.

