No Respite for Dehradun as Dengue Cases Mount to 650, Highest in Three Years

Dengue seems to continue to spread as two boys living as a premier residential boys’ school in Dalanwala have also been reported to be affected, on Saturday, August 31.

Trending Desk

Updated:September 2, 2019, 5:59 PM IST
No Respite for Dehradun as Dengue Cases Mount to 650, Highest in Three Years
Representative Image. (Courtesy Neelabh)
With the increasing number of Dengue cases in the capital city of Uttarakhand, the mosquito-borne disease refuses to die down. While the cases were reported before the onset of monsoon, the rains have added to the number of cases of the vector-borne diseases. This is because the mosquitos are finding it easy to breed in the water collected during the monsoon.

The city has reported a total of 650 cases of dengue so far. This has been the highest number of dengue cases in the past three years. Moreover, the disease seems to continue to spread as two boys living as a premier residential boys’ school in Dalanwala have also been reported to be affected, on Saturday, August 31.

To inspect the three schools of Dalanwala, a joint team of the Dehradun Municipal Corporation (DMC) and the officials from the health department has been constituted. The team interrogated the schools to verify claims being made that over a dozen students were suspected to be affected with dengue virus in the area.

After the successful inspection, Dr SK Gupta, the chief medical officer (CMO), told The Times of India in an official statement, “Our teams visited Welham Boys’, Welham Girls’ and Brightlands School to verify reports that around 15 students of these schools were suffering from dengue. However, on inspection, we found that only two students of Welham Boys’ were found to be dengue-positive.” The CMO declined the claims of a number of dengue cases in the area.

Going forward with the inspection, Gupta also added that the inspection team has asked the school administration to provide them with the blood samples of the students for their ELISA test to be conducted.

Meanwhile, the school administration told The Times of India that the students have been confirmed of getting dengue and are being treated at the hospital in the school premises. In his statement, Dr Gurumurthy, Resident Medical Officer (RMO) at Welham Boys’ School told ToI, “The ELISA test conducted by us has confirmed dengue. Right now, the students are recuperating at the

school hospital.”

Talking further about the security measures taken by the school administration keeping the students’ health in mind, he said, “We have given in writing the measures that we have taken at the school — from fogging and spraying to providing mosquito repellant to our students.”

