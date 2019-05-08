Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
SPONSORED BY
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
»
1-min read

No Respite for Delhiites from Intense Heat, Temperature Set to Cross 40 Degrees

The maximum temperature is expected to hover around 42 degrees Celsius in Delhi.

PTI

Updated:May 8, 2019, 10:50 AM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
No Respite for Delhiites from Intense Heat, Temperature Set to Cross 40 Degrees
Representational Image | Source: AP
Loading...
New Delhi: Delhiites woke up to a hot Wednesday morning, with the maximum temperature expected to cross 40 degrees Celsius. The Safdarjung observatory, recording of which is considered the official figure for the city, said the minimum temperature has settled at 23.6 degrees Celsius.

The maximum temperature is expected to hover around 42 degrees Celsius. The relative humidity recorded at 8.30 am was 39 per cent.

The weatherman has predicted mainly clear sky with dusty winds during the day. On Tuesday, the maximum temperature was recorded at 41.2 degree Celsius and the minimum temperature was recorded at 21.8 degree Celsius.
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
 
T&C Apply. ARN EU/04/19/13626
 

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
  • 01 d
  • 12 h
  • 38 m
  • 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram