No Respite for Delhiites from Intense Heat, Temperature Set to Cross 40 Degrees
The maximum temperature is expected to hover around 42 degrees Celsius in Delhi.
Representational Image | Source: AP
New Delhi: Delhiites woke up to a hot Wednesday morning, with the maximum temperature expected to cross 40 degrees Celsius. The Safdarjung observatory, recording of which is considered the official figure for the city, said the minimum temperature has settled at 23.6 degrees Celsius.
The maximum temperature is expected to hover around 42 degrees Celsius. The relative humidity recorded at 8.30 am was 39 per cent.
The weatherman has predicted mainly clear sky with dusty winds during the day. On Tuesday, the maximum temperature was recorded at 41.2 degree Celsius and the minimum temperature was recorded at 21.8 degree Celsius.
