No Respite for India Unless Covid-19 Positivity Rate is Below 5%, Warns Dr Gagandeep Kang

India on Wednesday continued its downward trend by adding over 2 lakh new Covid cases to its total tally.

India’s daily recoveries outnumbered the daily new cases for the 13th consecutive day on Wednesday, as 2,95,955 recoveries were registered in the last 24 hours. With recoveries surpassing new cases, the number of India’s active Covid-19 cases on Wednesday fell to 24,95591, a decline of 91,191 cases in 24 hours.

On Tuesday, India’s daily case dropped below two lakh after 40 days as 1,96,427 fresh infections were reported.

On April 14, the country crossed the landmark of 2 lakh cases. Since then, the number of daily cases has been on a steady increase and on April 30, the country became the first in the world to report over 4 lakh infections in 24 hours.

To discuss further on the Covid situation at hand and the status of vaccination, CNBC-TV18 Managing Editor, Shereen Bhan spoke to Dr Gagandeep Kang, Professor at CMC Vellore, and Member of Supreme Court Panel on medical oxygen.

Deliberating on the issue, Dr Kang said that the positivity rate in India is still over 10 percent and there is a long way to go.

“The worst of COVID-19 is not going to be behind us until India brings down the test positivity rate down under 5 percent," warned the doctor.

Regarding vaccine supply, Doctor Kang was hopeful that it may improve by end of 2021.

“Vaccines will become more available towards the end of this year and that will be from Indian manufacturers as well as from some of the new global manufacturers which will have their products coming closer to the market."

With covid cases receding, the Centre has asked states and Union territories to ramp up vaccination as the Centre has provided them with stocks till June 15.

Meanwhile, Global tenders from several states have not seen any bids from global pharma majors yet. The companies insist on dealing with the central government directly and not states.

