1-min read

No Respite for Indians Stranded Abroad as Centre Rules Out Immediate Airlifting Post May 3

The sources said that the Centre has claimed they are already in touch with governments of other countries to help and accommodate Indians till they manage to come back home.

News18.com

Updated:April 20, 2020, 2:35 PM IST
No Respite for Indians Stranded Abroad as Centre Rules Out Immediate Airlifting Post May 3
Image for Representation (Source: Reuters)

New Delhi: Indians stranded abroad may not be able to come home soon as the Centre has ruled out immediate airlifting of residents from different parts of the world, top government sources said on Monday.

"Any decision regarding airlifting of stranded Indian citizens will be taken only after May 3," the sources said. They, however, added that all Indian embassies are ensuring that no citizen faces problems, including expired visas.

The sources said that the Centre has claimed they are already in touch with governments of other countries to help and accommodate Indians till they manage to come back home.

India has a large number of Indian diaspora in UK, USA and Middle East. Almost 10 lakh Indians want to come back from Gulf countries.

The government announced a halt to international and domestic flights last months, ordering commercial airlines to shut down operations to try and contain the spread of the coronavirus.

