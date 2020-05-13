INDIA

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics : #Coronavirus#MakeYourOwnMask#COV19 Analytics#IndiaGives
News18 »
1-MIN READ

No Response From Bihar, Will Bear Fare for 3 Trains Ferrying Migrants Home: Delhi Govt

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal.

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal.

Each special train will carry around 1,200 migrant workers. This comes days after a war of words broke out between Delhi and Bihar governments.

  • PTI
  • Last Updated: May 13, 2020, 4:49 PM IST
Share this:

The Delhi government will bear the cost of sending home stranded migrant workers from Bihar in three Shramik Special trains on Wednesday as the Nitish Kumar-led government hasn't yet responded to its request to pay for their tickets, an official said.


Each special train will carry around 1,200 migrant workers, according to the official. This comes days after a war of words broke out between Delhi and Bihar governments over expenses incurred by the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP)-led dispensation to send around 1,200 migrant workers to Muzaffarpur on a Shramik Special train.


"The Delhi government will bear the cost of ferrying migrant workers as the Bihar government is yet to respond on the payment (for train tickets)," the official said.


The three special trains will leave for Bhagalpur, Barauni and Darbhanga in Bihar. Last week, the AAP had said it bore the cost of ferrying migrant workers from Delhi to Bihar. However, Bihar's ruling Janata Dal (United) rejected the claim.

It alleged the AAP was speaking "half-truth" on the issue as the Delhi government had sought from the Chief Minister Nitish Kumar-led Bihar dispensation a reimbursement of the train fare.


The JD(U) had also accused the AAP of resorting to "cheap politics to gain popularity".

Share this:

Support the daily wage earners who have been hit the hardest by the COVID-19 crisis. Click here to contribute to the cause. #IndiaGives

The daily News18 Coronavirus COVID-19 newsletter - Get your copy here.

Subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube

Special Offer: Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO’s annual plan for ₹1/- per day for the first year and claim exclusive benefits worth ₹20,000. Coupon code: PRO365

Next Story
corona virus btn
corona virus btn
Loading