No Role for Third Party in Kashmir Issue: MEA Reiterates Stance after Trump's Fresh Offer for Help
Pakistan's attempt to create an alarmist situation in Kashmir failed and the global community understands its double standards, MEA spokesperson Raveesh Kumar said.
MEA spokesperson Raveesh Kumar addresses the press in Delhi. (File photo: Reuters)
New Delhi: There is no role for any third party in the Kashmir issue, which has to be resolved bilaterally with Pakistan, and the onus is on Islamabad to create an environment for engagement, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said on Thursday.
The assertion came in response to US President Donald Trump's fresh offer to "help" in resolving the issue.
"There is no role for any third party in the Kashmir issue," MEA spokesperson Raveesh Kumar said at the ministry's weekly briefing when asked about Trump's offer.
"Our position has been clear and consistent on Kashmir... It is a bilateral issue between India and Pakistan," he added.
Pakistan's attempt to create an alarmist situation in Kashmir failed and the global community understands its double standards, Kumar said in response to another question.
Addressing the media with Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan in Davos on Tuesday, Trump said the US was watching the developments related to Kashmir "very closely" and repeated his offer to "help" resolve the matter.
Kumar said issues have to be resolved bilaterally and the onus was on Pakistan to create an environment for engagement.
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
-
Wednesday 15 January , 2020 Mayawati: Modern India’s Dalit Icon | Rare Interviews | Crux Files
-
Monday 25 November , 2019 How Ajit Pawar May Have Changed Maharashtra’s Political Dynamics | Crux+
-
Sunday 05 January , 2020 Mamata Banerjee: Turbulent Ally, Fiery Enemy | Rare Interviews | Crux Files
-
Wednesday 06 November , 2019 Babri Masjid-Ram Mandir Case History | Rare Interviews | Crux Files
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Shehnaaz-Rashami Compete with Sidharth-Asim on Bigg Boss, Richa Sharma Shares Pics of Kapil Sharma's Baby
- WATCH | Zion Williamson Scores 17 Points in a Bit Over 3 Minutes on Much-awaited NBA Debut
- WhatsApp Dark Mode is Now Rolling Out: Here is How to Make it Work For You
- Got Your Windows 10 For Free? German Govt Didn’t, And Will Cost Them $887,000
- 'What's Your Take on CAA?' Fans Wanted Shah Rukh Khan to Break His Silence on #AskSRK