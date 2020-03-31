Take the pledge to vote

No Rule Change for Govt Employees to Retire on March 31

The order was issued as most of the government employees have been providing their services to the concerned departments and ministries since March 24 after nationwide lockdown was clamped to contain the spread of novel coronavirus or COVID-19.

IANS

Updated:March 31, 2020, 5:23 PM IST
No Rule Change for Govt Employees to Retire on March 31
Representative Image. (Photo: Reuters)

New Delhi: As most of the Central government employees have been attaining the age of retirement on March 31 (Tuesday), the government clarified that they will retire from the service the same day irrespective of whether they are working from home or office.

Department of Personnel and Training made the announcement through an office memorandum issued on Tuesday.

The order was issued as most of the government employees have been providing their services to the concerned departments and ministries since March 24 after nationwide lockdown was clamped to contain the spread of novel coronavirus or COVID-19.

"In view of the unprecedented situation arising out of countrywide lockdown declared by the government consequent to the outbreak of COVID-19, it is clarified that the central government employees who are attaining the age of superannuation on March 31, 2020, in terms of Fundamental Rule 56 and due to retire, shall retire from Central government service on March 31, 2020, irrespective of whether they are working from home or office," the order said.

Since the lockdown announcement, almost all the government as well as private offices have told their employees to work from home.

