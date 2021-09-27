'No Rule of Law Here': Tripura BJP MLA After CM Biplab Deb's Comments

Ashish Das, a BJP MLA from Tripura, on Sunday condemned Chief Minister Biplab Deb’s comment made at a conference of Tripura Civil Service officials. Deb had said that the “police can put you in jail but they are under the control of the chief minister." Condemning the chief minister’s comments, MLA Das said that Deb’s word amounted to “contempt of court".

In Das’ words, “Here, it is said that there is the rule of law. But unfortunately, no rule of law is to be seen here.” Das also condemned the attack on Bandopadhyay and vandalism of the CPIM’s party offices.

“I am a staunch opponent of the CPM. I am a BJP MLA. But it should be remembered that law and democracy are equal for all,” he added.

All this comes days after TMC leader Abhishek Bandopadhyay’s wish to take out a rally in Tripura. However, the TMC could not put the plan to action because Abhishek was denied permission by the administration.

The TMC camp then approached the High Court. Section 144 has been imposed in the State till November 4. The Trinamool leadership has also sent a letter to the Chief Secretary of Tripura, saying that Biplab Deb broke the rule by holding this Civil Service Officials’ meet.

“Biplab Dev even said, ‘I don’t know what the Court will say, but I’m the highest authority here.’ Just look at his arrogance,” added Bandopadhyay.

TMC General Secretary Abhishek Banerjee said, “Section 144 has been issued to prevent us from entering Tripura. Why is the world’s largest political party so scared of us? The day Section 144 is lifted, Abhishek Banerjee will enter Tripura within 24 hours." While BJP officials refused to react to Das’ comments, there have been hints that Das is maintaining close contact with the Trinamool camp.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here