No Sale of Raw Meat in Ghaziabad During Navratri, Says Mayor

Selling of raw meat will not be allowed in the open during the ongoing Navratri, Ghaziabad Mayor Asha Sharma said on Saturday. The district magistrate clarified that licensed meat shops can run their business in covered kiosks during the nine-day-long festival.

“During Navratri, selling of meat will not be allowed in the open (across Ghaziabad) while it is banned (completely) near temples and in the bylanes where temples are located. Shop owners can cover the meat which they are selling. We are not here to help anyone incur profit or loss," Mayor Sharma told PTI. She said this norm is followed every year.

The festival began on Saturday and will continue till April 10. Meanwhile, District Magistrate of Ghaziabad RK Singh told PTI, “Only licensed meat shops will be allowed to open their shops in covered kiosks following cleanliness norms. No shop owner will be allowed to throw animal carcasses in open areas." He said that the health department of the municipal corporation will ensure sanitation near the meat shops during Navratri.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and IPL 2022 Live Updates here.