No School Fee Hike in Telangana for 2020-21 in View of Covid-19 Lockdown

Hyderabad: The Telangana government on Tuesday issued instructions to private educational institutes to not increase fees for the 2020-2021 academic year. The schools will continue to charge only tuition fees on a monthly basis until further orders.

The unanimous decision was taken on the matter at a recent meeting of the council of ministers in view of the financial hardships faced by citizens due to the month-old nationwide lockdown that has been imposed to check the spread of coronavirus.

Tuesday’s order was issued by Special Chief Secretary of School Education Department Chitra Ramchandran.

The order said non-compliance of instructions will result in cancellation of recognition, revocation of no-objection certificates and initiation of appropriate action against the school management.

“Over 30 lakh students are studying in more than 10,000 private schools across the state. They should not increase the fees in the next academic year even by a penny. People are in distress. Don’t force them for money. If any school violates, guardians should ‘100’. We will take stringent action,” Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao had said at a recent press conference.

