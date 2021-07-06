No Scissors To Cut Ribbon, Watch How Telangana CM KCR Reacts

Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao on Sunday stripped off the ribbon at an inauguration ceremony after losing his cool over not getting a pair of scissors during an event in Rajanna Sircilla district. The Chief Minister was in Thangallapally Mandal’s Medipally area for launching a housing unit. Dressed in his quintessential all-white attire, Rao, wearing a hat and his face covered with a mask, waited for a few seconds as the organisers huddled to get scissors. However, he soon pulled out the ribbon and gestured to people accompanying him to enter the house.

The 21-second clip was shared by news agency ANI on Twitter. In the video, the Chief Minister is surrounded by several people and media persons at the event. The clip shows Rao patiently waiting for scissors to cut the ribbon, however, he loses his cool after 15 seconds and pulls out the ribbon with his right hand.

Meanwhile, the much-awaited Balanagar flyover in Hyderabad has been thrown open for the public from today. “The 1.1 km flyover, built as part of strategic road development plan, will ease traffic congestion at one of the most choked points in Hyderabad,” said KT Rama Rao, the Chief Minister’s son and Telangana’s Municipal Administration and Urban Development Minister. The minister also shared pictures of the six-lane flyover on Twitter.

Happy to be throwing open the much awaited Balanagar flyover tomorrow This 1.1 km flyover built as part of #SRDP (strategic road development plan) will ease traffic congestion at one of the most choked junctions in Hyderabad My compliments to @arvindkumar_ias & team @HMDA_Gov pic.twitter.com/uBBKxgjaVR — KTR (@KTRTRS) July 5, 2021

According to the New Indian Express, the new flyover will connect Balanagar X Roads with Narsapur X Roads, and will facilitate faster travel for commuters even during peak hours. The area around the flyover has been witnessing traffic congestion for years as Balanagar junction is one of the busiest spots in Hyderabad. Balanagar flyover will also help in reducing travel time between Kukatpally Y Junction towards Medchal Highway. The flyover was built at a cost of Rs 387 crore which included Rs 265 crore for land acquisition and the rest 122 crore for construction.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here