No Selection Tests for Candidates of Bengal Boards' Classes in 2021 on Account of Covid Pandemic

The West Bengal government has decided not to hold selection tests for students scheduled to write state boards' class 10 and 12 examinations next year in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee said on Wednesday. These students will be allowed to appear for Madhyamik (class 10) and Uchcha-Madhyamik (class 12) exams directly, Banerjee told reporters after a Cabinet meeting.

She also said that the Cabinet gave its nod to immediately initiate the recruitment process to fill up vacancies of 16,500 school teachers' posts from the 20,000 candidates who have cleared the Teacher Eligibility Test (TET) examinations. "Students could not go to schools due to COVID-19 pandemic. The education department has taken a decision that those willing to take the 2021 Madhyamik and Uccha-Madhyamik exams will not require to clear any test. They will be allowed to sit for these (two) examinations," she said.

Educational institutes in the state remain closed in the state since March after the pandemic struck. Though digital classes have started, many students have not been able to take part in them due to want of either smart phones or internet facility. "We have also decided to start the recruitment process to fill up 16,500 vacancies from the 20,000 successful TET examinees. Interviews will start in December and the entire recruitment process will be completed by January. The recruitment for the rest of the candidates will be made later in phases," she said.

Banerjee said that offline examinations for the next TET, in which around 2,50,000 candidates have applied, will be held as soon as possible.