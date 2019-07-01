Take the pledge to vote

No Serious Injuries to Indians in Brawl Between Workers at Kazakhstan Oil Field: MEA

Although some Indians were present in the brawl between foreign and local workers, no serious injury to any Indian has been reported, tweeted Minister of State for External Affairs V Muraleedharan.

PTI

Updated:July 1, 2019, 7:44 AM IST
No Serious Injuries to Indians in Brawl Between Workers at Kazakhstan Oil Field: MEA
Minister of State for External Affairs V Muraleedharan tweeted that no serious imjury to any Indians pesent on the brawl site were reported. (Twitter)
New Delhi: Minister of State for External Affairs V Muraleedharan said on Sunday that Indians were present at the site of a brawl between workers at an oil field in western Kazakhstan but no serious injuries to any of them had been reported.

According to local media reports, dozens were injured in the brawl between foreign and local workers at a major oil and gas project in western Kazakhstan. "As per reports, there was brawl between some workers at a construction site in the Tengiz oil field not involving Indians," Muraleedharan said in a tweet.

"Some Indian workers were present when the incident took place. However no serious injury to any Indian has been reported to our embassy," he said.

Muraleedharan said the Indian Embassy in Astana is in constant touch with the local authorities and local Indians in Atyrau. "Our Mission @indembastana has tweeted emergency contact number for helping any affected Indians in the Tengiz oil field clashes," he said in another tweet sharing the number +77012207601.

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

Loading...
