No Sexual Injuries in Murugha Mutt Rape Case | 5 Key Points

There is a new twist in the sexual assault case against Shivamurthy Murugha Sharanaru Swamiji, the chief pontiff of Sri Murugha Mutt. News18 Kannada has accessed the medical reports of the two minors, who were allegedly sexually assaulted by Murugha Swamiji. According to reports submitted to the court, the minors were not raped.

In September last year, two female students accused Murugha Swamiji of rape. After filing a complaint accusing the pontiff of frequently sexually assaulting them, the two minors were examined by the district’s chief medical officer. However, the subsequent reports say that they were not raped.

This report has come as a shocker and several NGOs have asked for a further check on the report. Families of the victims have pressed for a detailed report and further investigation, stating that the report is definitely not trustworthy.

Key points in the case so far:

What are the Charges?

According to the statement of the 16-year-old complainant, she was asked to visit warden Rashmi Sharan when she was in Class 7 to improve her smartness. She was then taken to a room where Murugha Swamiji sat drinking. He reportedly offered the complainant a fruit. After consuming it, she felt dizzy and lost her senses. When she woke up, she had no clothes on, according to the complaint.

Pontiff Summoned the Minor Again after Three Months

The complaint also said that the warden took her to Swamiji again after three months where he asked her if she had told anyone about the previous incident. She alleged that he took her to the bath and asked her to undress and threatened her with a knife. According to the complaint, Rashmi took her to Swamiji again when she was in Class 9 where she was forcefully fed some chocolate. She passed out and couldn’t remember what happened next.

Allegations Made by 15-year-old Complainant

A 15-year-old complainant also alleged that Murugha Swamiji touched her private parts and raped her after disrobing her. In her complaint, she said that while she sat crying after the ordeal, he drank in front of her.

The 2016 Statement

In 2016, a statement related to the case was recorded by an old student, who studied in the 8th standard in the hostel of Murugha Mutt. In her statement, she described the atrocities taking place in the hostel.

What Happens if the Charges are Proven

It is important to note that if the medical report proves that Swamiji sexually assaulted the female students, he may face life imprisonment or at least 20 years in jail. Murugha Sharanaru Swamiji has been in judicial custody since September 1.

