No Shortage of Covid-19 Vaccines, 1 Crore Jabs Per Day by July-August: Centre

There will be enough doses to vaccine 1 crore people per day by July or early August, ICMR director-general Dr Balram Bhargava said on Tuesday. Maintaining that there is no shortage of vaccine, Bhargava at the routine Health Ministry press briefing reiterated the Centre’s promise of vaccinating the entire population by December.

The Centre said that mixing vaccines is not a protocol till further update and there is no change in the schedule of the two-dose Covishield and Covaxin vaccines.

Specifying norms for ‘unlocking’ districts from pandemic restrictions, the Centre said that the Covid positivity rate should be below five per cent for a week, over 70 per cent vulnerable population should be vaccinated and there should be community ownership to implement Covid-appropriate behaviour.

It said the positivity rate is less than five per cent in 344 districts and 30 states have reported a decline in active Covid-19 cases since the last week. There has also been an almost 69 per cent decline in Covid cases since the peak recorded on May 7, the Centre said.

(With PTI inputs)

