No Shorts, Slippers Outside Rooms; Only Sherwani or Kurta for Functions: AMU Advisory

Aligarh Muslim University (AMU) has asked residents of its men's hostels at the Sir Shah Sulaiman Hall to not step outside their rooms in shorts and slippers, and wear black sherwani or kurta-pyjama during important occasions and university functions.Asserting that freshers usually indulge in activities which are "anathema" to the residential life of the university, the university administration has issued an advisory listing the "basic traditions" of AMU."Step out of the hostel in proper dress. No going out of the hall premises in kurta and pyjama wearing slippers. The same rules apply for dining room, common room and reading room. Bermudas, shorts and slippers are strictly forbidden. Black shervani or kurta pyjama should be worn on all important occasions and university functions," the advisory read.Other "traditions" which have been listed in the advisory include calling dining hall attendants as "miyaa" or "bhai", addressing fellow hostel mates as "partner", payment of the bill by a senior if a senior and a junior are eating together, and treating everyone who comes to see them off when they are going home or outside to "see-off tea".Knocking on the door and waiting for an answer before entering anyone's room, and sharing food brought from home with fellow residents have been listed in the advisory."While any ignorance in this regard is very painful for the seniors as well as for the hall administration, it is also undesirable for the freshers as they lose out on a chance to imbibe some good habits," hostel Provost Sadaf Zaidi said in the advisory.Sir Shah Sulaiman Hall is one of the oldest halls of residence of the Aligarh Muslim University. It accommodates around 650 undergraduate and postgraduate students as well as research scholars of the Zakir Hussain College of Engineering and Technology.