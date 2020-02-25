No-show: More Than Four Lakh Students Skip UP Board Exams in Five Days

Lucknow: More than four lakh students have skipped the Uttar Pradesh Board examinations for the high school and intermediate sections in just five days, according to official estimates. The exams that began on February 18 will conclude on March 6.

A total of about 4,12,000 students have been absent till now, officials say. Around 970 missed the high school (class X) exams on Monday, and the figure was 4,398 for the intermediate section (class XII).

Last year, the total number of those who skipped the examinations stood at 6.6 lakh, while the corresponding figure in 2018 was a whopping 12.5 lakh. Officials say the overall number for this year will increase further by the time the exams get over.

A total of 30,25,442 students were registered for the high school exams and 25,86,427 for the intermediate section.

Authorities are also keeping a strict vigil to curb cheating by using CCTV cameras and through manual monitoring. “Strict vigilance is in place to check usage of any kind of unfair means in the exams,” secretary of UP Board Neena Srivastava told the media. “A total of 193 students have been caught using unfair means and FIRs have been registered against 18 examinees and 77 other people by the police in this regard.”

While the high school exams will end on March 3, the intermediate ones will conclude three days after that. This time, the administration has introduced stitched and coloured sets of answer sheets for districts marked “sensitive”. The coloured answer sheets are part of a measure to prevent tampering with written copies.

