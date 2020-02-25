Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu ଓଡ଼ିଆ Odia
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
donald trump india visit
donald trump india visit
News18 » India
1-min read

No-show: More Than Four Lakh Students Skip UP Board Exams in Five Days

Officials say the number will go up by the time the examinations for class X end on March 3 and for class XII on March 6.

Qazi Faraz Ahmad | News18.com@qazifarazahmad

Updated:February 25, 2020, 8:04 PM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
No-show: More Than Four Lakh Students Skip UP Board Exams in Five Days
Image for representation. (PTI Photo)

Lucknow: More than four lakh students have skipped the Uttar Pradesh Board examinations for the high school and intermediate sections in just five days, according to official estimates. The exams that began on February 18 will conclude on March 6.

A total of about 4,12,000 students have been absent till now, officials say. Around 970 missed the high school (class X) exams on Monday, and the figure was 4,398 for the intermediate section (class XII).

Last year, the total number of those who skipped the examinations stood at 6.6 lakh, while the corresponding figure in 2018 was a whopping 12.5 lakh. Officials say the overall number for this year will increase further by the time the exams get over.

A total of 30,25,442 students were registered for the high school exams and 25,86,427 for the intermediate section.

Authorities are also keeping a strict vigil to curb cheating by using CCTV cameras and through manual monitoring. “Strict vigilance is in place to check usage of any kind of unfair means in the exams,” secretary of UP Board Neena Srivastava told the media. “A total of 193 students have been caught using unfair means and FIRs have been registered against 18 examinees and 77 other people by the police in this regard.”

While the high school exams will end on March 3, the intermediate ones will conclude three days after that. This time, the administration has introduced stitched and coloured sets of answer sheets for districts marked “sensitive”. The coloured answer sheets are part of a measure to prevent tampering with written copies.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram