No Shraddha Walkar or Tunisha Sharma Case Ever Again: VHP’s Pumpwell on ‘Love Jihad’ Helpline

“Let not another innocent life like Tunisha Sharma or Shraddha Walker be snuffed out due to love jihad!”

These were the words of Karnataka’s Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) Dakshina Prantha joint secretary Sharan Pumpwell, explaining why the outfit decided to launch a helpline against ‘love jihad’.

This ‘love jihad helpline’ has been launched in Mangaluru and is tasked with assisting girls who may have “fallen prey to love” and are now victims of forceful religious conversions. According to Pumpwell, the main objective is to provide counselling, and legal and medical assistance to girls who have become “victims of love jihad”.

Quoting the example of Deepthi Marla from Kodagu who was forcibly converted in 2022 and later charged by the NIA for allegedly running a terrorist network to recruit Muslim youths to the ISIS, Pumpwell said had she been identified earlier she could have been rescued from the “clutches of Islamic converts”.

“We have received more than 200 calls and 15 cases have been referred to us since we launched from across the state even though the aim was first to unveil only the Dakshin Kannada region. We have been handling each case carefully to ensure that the victim gets justice,” Pumpwell told News18.

According to the VHP, a 20-member team comprising doctors, counsellors and other volunteers has been made part of this helpline service. They claim that the rise in “loved jihad” cases or forced conversions in the name of religion, especially of boys and girls from the region, forced them to take action.

The move to fight aggressively against ‘love jihad’ was also endorsed by BJP state president Nalin Kumar Kateel who recently said that the people of Karnataka should prioritise “love jihad’ over concerns like “road, gutter, drain, and other small issues… If the love jihad issue concerns your children’s lives, it has to be stopped and we need the BJP for this,” he said at the launch of the ‘Booth Vijay Abhiyaan’, a strategy planned by the party to prepare and re-energise the cadre for the forthcoming elections in the state.

VHP leaders who have been manning the lines since the launch of the helpline say calls that have been received have been from girls and their families who fear for their lives as they are being forced to convert to Islam.

In a three-pronged strategy, Pumpwell said that once they receive a complaint, their counselling team gets into action and begins working closely with the affected family. They inform the concerned authorities and begin giving them legal support as well.

“There are many who fear complaining to the police as they may have been threatened. We provide them with the required assistance and legal help,” he added.

“All information will be kept confidential and we appeal to the victims of love jihad to come forward without fear. We are just a call away,” Pumpwell said.

Read all the Latest India News here