No Slaughtering of Live Birds, Delhi HC Allows Only Sale in Ghazipur Mandi

: The Delhi High Court has stopped slaughtering of live birds in Ghazipur mandi after taking note of the rising pollution levels in the area.The bench headed by the Delhi High Court chief justice took note of the report submitted by the Delhi Pollution Control Board regarding the closing down operations carried on by the Delhi Agricultural Marketing Board.“We have no option but to close down illegal slaughtering of birds in Ghazipur Murga Mandi. No slaughtering of the live birds permitted at all henceforth, and only sale of live birds is permitted,” reads the order.The municipal corporation will undertake the proper arrangement for making a slaughter house. Till then no slaughtering is permitted.The DPCC had highlighted that the poultry market and the fish market were the key sources of pollution where there was no treatment of waste at all.It was also contended that the untreated waste water from the fish market was also polluting the Yamuna.As per the rules, slaughtering of live birds is not allowed in the market, but still went on though the applications for consent to operate was not filed by the shop owners.“How this is going on in the market?? How are you permitting slaughtering and all??” the bench had asked the counsel for Delhi Agricultural Marketing Board (DAMB).The bench had also asked that DAMB was aware of the illegal slaughtering of animals but even then did not stop it. “In the affidavit you filed, you itself claimed that slaughtering is going on but why didn’t you stop it?”“Only sale of live birds is permitted, these birds go to individual shops where slaughtering can be done. We don’t permit you to carry out these activities at Ghazipur Mandi, it’s not permissible under the law,” said the bench.The court also directed the municipal corporation to “take action as per law.”When the aggrieved party stated that slaughtering was going on but segregation of waste was not since “did not have a licence for it,” the bench stated that, “Apply for the licence for segregated waste. Permission on paper to sell the live birds only nothing else. There is a statutory provision that we cannot permit you to carry on this.”The matter has now been further posted to October 29.