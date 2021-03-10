No Smoking Day 2021: Tips to Quit and Encourage Loved Ones to Give Up Smoking

No Smoking Day is celebrated on the second Wednesday of March. The day is marked to raise awareness about the health hazards and the impact of smoking on a person’s everyday life. On this day, many organisations and groups also celebrate the efforts of people who are trying to quit the habit of smoking.

It is no secret that the hazardous elements of a cigarette not only harm the person who is smoking, but also impact those who are around him or her.

Passive smoking too can cause many lung and respiratory diseases. So, on No Smoking Day 2021, make it a point to quit the habit and encourage your loved ones to also stay away from cigarettes and other similar substances.

If you are trying to quit or are looking for ways in which you can motivate your loved one to give up smoking, try these things:

1. Make sure you discard all things related to smoking, like lighter, ash tray etc.

2. Watch videos or listen to podcasts that describe the ill effects of smoking in great detail.

3. Try staying away from caffeine in order to curtail the craving for nicotine.

4. Approach NGOs or other groups and organisations that help in getting rid of addictions.

5. Be around friends who do not smoke and visit places that do not permit smoking.

6. Make sure that you take adequate rest and follow a healthy lifestyle as tiredness and fatigue can cause craving for nicotine.

7. Keep your body hydrated and exercise regularly.

8. Download apps that are meant for assisting in quitting smoking.

9. Make a group of friends and family where you can ask for support when you feel triggered to smoke.

10. Keep contacts of ‘quit smoking’ helplines handy.

11. Try taking Nicotine Replacement Therapy.

12. Ensure that you have things to help you sail through during the withdrawal symptoms.

13. Make note of things that will become better after you have finally quit and put it as your phone wallpaper so that you are reminded of it every now and then.