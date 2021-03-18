'No Space for Academic Expression': After Pratap Bhanu Mehta, Arvind Subramanian Quits Ashoka University

Two days after Pratap Bhanu Mehta’s resignation from the noted Ashoka University, former chief economic adviser Arvind Subramanian has resigned as a professor from the varsity on Thursday.

Former CEA stated that even with its private status and private capital the varsity can no longer provide space for academic expression and freedom. Subramanian joined Ashoka University in July 2020 as a professor in the department of economics.

Not only a professor, but he is also the founding director of the new Ashoka Center for Economic Policy which is dedicating to researching policy issues pertaining to India and global development.

According to Indian Express, Subramanian’s resignation will take effect from the end of this academic year as written in his letter to the University Vice-Chancellor Malabika Sarkar.

In his resignation letter, Subramanian clearly mentioned that Mehta’s exit was linked to the university’s inability to protect academic freedom and expression. He also said that with renowned scholar Mehta leaving “the University’s commitment to fight for and sustain the Ashoka vision is now open to question” and that makes it difficult for him to continue being part of the varsity.

“The circumstances involving the “resignation” of Professor Pratap Bhanu Mehta, who is not just a dear friend but a truly inspirational national figure, have devastated me. I am acutely aware of the broader context in which Ashoka and its trustees have to operate, and have so far admired the University for having navigated it so well. But that someone of such integrity and eminence, who embodied the vision underlying Ashoka, felt compelled to leave is troubling,” an excerpt of the resignation letter as per Indian Express.