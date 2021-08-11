No Spread of Delta Plus Variant Cases in Tamil Nadu: Health Minister

Tamil Nadu Health Minister Ma Subramanian on Wednesday said there was no spread of the Delta plus variant of Covid-19 in the state. Subramanian while interacting with the media at Karur said some samples were tested for the Delta variant but there was no presence of this virus.

“The samples of a deceased person from Madurai and nine others were taken in July and their contacts have also been tested. However, all of them are safe. There is no spread of Delta plus variant in Tamil Nadu," he added.

Subramanian was in Karur to inspect the Covid-19 management and prevention. He said Karur was the 36th district he had inspected for Covid-19 management and prevention on the instructions of Chief Minister M.K. Stalin.

The Minister said steps are being taken to reopen schools in the state. A task force committee and medical experts want schools to reopen, he said, adding that Chief Minister Stalin would soon take a decision on the issue.

Subramanian said the ruling DMK is increasing the number of vaccinations across the state.

