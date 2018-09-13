English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
No State Will Be Penalised for Doing Well, Says 15th Finance Commission Among Apprehensions
Several southern states have expressed apprehensions that the use of 2011 population data as a parameter, instead of the 1971 census, would punish progressive states such as Tamil Nadu that have achieved success in population control through their own efforts.
Members of the 15th finance commission deliberate on Thursday. (Twitter/@15thFinCom)
New Delhi: The 15th Finance Commission on Thursday said no state would be penalised for doing well on the demographic and economic front.
"The north versus south debate is misleading as many other states are also expressing similar apprehensions like southern states. It will be the endeavour of the 15th Finance Commission not to penalise states doing well on the demographic as well as the economic front," the commission said on Twitter.
The Finance Commission also held deliberations with legal experts on the issue of cess and surcharges levied by the central government and their implications. "All states till now have raised the issue that it adversely impacts divisible pool and their concerns need careful consideration," it said.
